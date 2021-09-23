Photo Release

September 23, 2021 Oversight hearing on Automated Election System continues: Sen. Imee Marcos leads the Senate panel in the virtual hearing of the Joint Congressional Committee on Automated Election System (JCOC-AES) Thursday, September 23, 2021. Marcos said the second hearing of JCOC-AES will make way for the continuation of the Commission on Elections’ presentation on the 2022 elections COVID-19 health and safety protocols. “… Comelec will now discuss its new normal manual, particularly the questions raised by our House of Representatives contingent on the manner of campaigning, the manner of voting on election day and during the election counting and canvass and finalizing the results,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)