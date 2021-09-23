Photo Release

September 23, 2021 Broadcasting franchises: Sen. Grace Poe presides over the Committee on Public Services virtual hearing Thursday, September 23, 2021, on the franchises of five broadcasting companies: House Bill No. (HBN) 8973, Nation Broadcasting Corporation which pioneered the 24-hour broadcast outside Metro Manila; HBN 8976 seeking a franchise for Fictap Radio Broadcasting Network Inc.; HBN 8977 which seeks to renew the franchise of GV Broadcasting System, Inc. (Cignal TV, Inc.) for another 25 years and one of the biggest paid television broadcasts in the country using direct to home broadcast technology; and HBN 9272 which seeks to renew the franchise of Real Radio Network Inc. or more popularly known as 99.5 FM. Poe said the committee also tackled House Concurrent Resolution No. 21 seeking the approval of Congress on the sale, transfer or assignment of the controlling interest in Advanced Media Broadcasting System, Inc. to Planet Cable, Inc. “The grant of the franchise is a privilege that carries immense responsibility (which can be taken back by Congress if the grantee fails to best serve the public). That is why you ought to continuously upgrade and expand your services to benefit and satisfy the public. In view of our mandate and responsibility to issue franchises, Congress has to ensure that only the most qualified be granted this privilege to those seeking the renewal of their franchise,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)