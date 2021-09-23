Photo Release

September 23, 2021 Franchise of transport cooperatives: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, chairman of the Committee on Cooperatives, leads the Senate contingent in the Joint Oversight Committee on Cooperatives virtual hearing Thursday, September 23, 2021, on issues arising from the implementation of Chapter XIV of Republic Act 9520 or the Cooperative Code of 2008, specifically on the alleged lack of “preferential treatments” that should be accorded to the cooperative transport sector. Zubiri said the committee will also discuss issues regarding the consolidation, awarding and grant of franchise to transport cooperatives, particularly those concerning the Bureau of Internal Revenue. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)