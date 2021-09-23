Photo Release

September 23, 2021 Hontiveros appeals to DILG to help expedite issuance of LPTRP: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls on the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to discuss, together with the transport service cooperatives, ways on how they could expedite the issuance of the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) by some local government units. Hontiveros, during the virtual hearing of the Joint Oversight Committee on Cooperatives Thursday, September 23, 2021, on issues arising from the implementation of Chapter XIV of Republic Act 9520 or the Cooperative Code of 2008, said transport cooperatives are having a difficult time getting a loan to modernize their units because they need to submit an LPTRP issued by an LGU. Hontiveros said she is hoping that the DILG could find a way to somehow speed up the issuance of the LPTRP in order to help the transport cooperatives get their loan. “I agree that LPTRP should not be part of the loan requirement. While I agree that there should be a process in getting a loan, they should not add more requirements especially during this time of the pandemic,” Hontiveros added. LGUs are required to submit their respective LPTRP to the LTFRB as a prerequisite for the opening of public utility vehicle franchises within their locality. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)