Photo Release

September 23, 2021 Gordon hears proposed 2022 DOT budget: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Finance Subcommittee G, presides over a virtual hearing Thursday, September 23, 2021, on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Tourism amounting to P3.7 billion. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said domestic tourism, prior to the pandemic, reached a total of 110 million local tourists, which translates to P3.1 trillion. “Tourism, as you all know, is the principal engine of growth. We want to make sure that tourism gets the support that the government should be giving it," Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)