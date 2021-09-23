Photo Release

September 23, 2021 Tourism recovery plan: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the virtual hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and its attached agencies Thursday, September 23, 2021, asks Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat to explain the agency’s forecast of tourist arrivals for next year and its recovery plan. Puyat said the recovery plan to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 to the tourism sector could be summarized in three strategies: 1) ensure the protection of jobs and safety of tourism workers, visitors and communities 2.) support the recovery of tourism enterprises and 3.) rebuild the confidence and grow demand in the domestic and foreign markets. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)