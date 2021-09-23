Photo Release

September 23, 2021 ‘Adjusting tourism targets under the new normal’: Sen. Nancy Binay, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee G, September 23, 2021, on the proposed 3.7 billion budget of the Department of Tourism for next year, says there is a need to adjust the targets in domestic tourism and allow hotels and restaurants to retrofit the facilities. Binay expressed belief that COVID-19 would stay and the 100 percent capacity of tourist destinations, including hotels and restaurants, could not be achieved. “I don’t think this will be happening by next year. So we have to prepare what would be the achievable capacity for hotels. Do they need to retrofit their facilities so that the hotels would be COVID-free,” Binay said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)