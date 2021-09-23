Photo Release

September 23, 2021 Donation of cube tents: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (3rd from left) receives from Singaporean Ambassador Gerard Ho (2nd from left), the donation of cube tents from the Temasek Foundation in simple ceremonies held at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Thursday, September 23, 2021. Zubiri said the 4,980 cube tents will be distributed to calamity-stricken communities in the country. Temasek Foundation is the non-profit philanthropic arm of Singapore’s investment company Temasek Holdings. Photo also shows Zi Huang (left), First Secretary of the Singapore Embassy and Atty. Arnel Jose Bañas, Deputy Secretary for Administrative and Financial Services of the Senate. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)