Photo Release

September 24, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Session Session Hall, 26 May 2021. To address learning losses because of prolonged school closures, Gatchalian is seeking to institute the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) that will include well-systematized tutorial sessions, will target those who did not enroll last school year, those who are lagging academically, and those who are at and marginally above the minimum level of mastery required in Language, Mathematics, and Science. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN