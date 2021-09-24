Photo Release

September 24, 2021 Civil Service Commission 2022 Budget: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Friday’s virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee I, September 24, 2021, on the proposed budget of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Career Executive Service Board (CESB), inquires about the holding of CSC eligibility examinations via online considering that the country has been under the state of health emergency for more than a year now. CSC officials told Marcos that the CSC was not able to conduct an examination for the first semester and instead conducted it last July. Last year, the CSC was only able to conduct Foreign Service Examination but it was held prior to the declaration of state of national health emergency. Marcos was also informed that the agency is currently developing online examinations. For 2022, the CSC is proposing a budget of P2.48 billion but the Department of Budget and Management approved P1.896 billion, higher than this year’s budget of P1.79 billion. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)