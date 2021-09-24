Photo Release

September 24, 2021 Hontiveros leads hearing on Comelec’s proposed 2022 budget: Finance Subcommittee H chairperson Sen. Risa Hontiveros presides over a virtual hearing on the P26.7 billion proposed 2022 budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Friday, September 24, 2021. According to Hontiveros, the subpanel wants to see the readiness and preparedness of the poll body for the 2022 national elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She added that the Comelec needs to convince the committee that the budget it seeks, including its request for an allotment increase, is justified. “For that, Comelec must be able to answer questions about its budget and the issues that may impact the conduct and results of the 2022 elections on May 9th, such as preventing voter disenfranchisement, the mode of length of time for actual elections, and how it spends the allotment it has been given,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)