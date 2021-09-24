Photo Release

September 24, 2021 Benefits for healthcare workers: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara presides over a virtual hearing Friday, September 24, 2021, on several bills seeking to provide allowances and benefits to healthcare workers during the pandemic. Angara said senators were constrained to file the measures due to the executive branch's position that the benefits provided for healthcare workers under the Bayanihan 2 had lapsed. According to Angara, healthcare workers will be granted the same benefits under the Bayanihan 2. This includes the monthly Special Risk Allowance (SRA), hazard duty pay, assumption of medical expenses in case of exposure to Covid-19 and work-related diseases, life insurance as well as transportation and meal allowances. Angara said the committee will also discuss how many healthcare workers will be covered by the benefits and allowances, tax-free benefits and the range of amounts to be received. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)