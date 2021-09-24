Photo Release

September 24, 2021 Health workers deserve just compensation: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses his gratitude to his daughter, a nurse, and all healthcare workers for their “incomparable sacrifices” during the pandemic. “We can call them modern day heroes and lavish them with praises in social media but that is not enough, especially when we all know that their own lives and the lives of their loved ones are at stake. Our healthcare workers are entitled to just compensation and proper care,” Dela Rosa said during a virtual hearing Friday, September 24, 2021, on several bills seeking to provide allowances and benefits to healthcare workers. “These bills have only one intention and that is to make sure that our healthcare workers are well-compensated, especially as they find themselves at the frontline of this global pandemic. I personally commit myself to ensure the passage of these bills,” Dela Rosa added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)