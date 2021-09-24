Photo Release

September 24, 2021 ‘Twas done before, why can’t it be done now?’: Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, during the virtual hearing on the proposed P26.7 billion 2022 budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Friday, September 24, 2021, asks Comelec officials why the voter registration cannot be extended for another month when it was done during the 2013 and 2016 automated elections. Besides, Pangilinan said, the September 30 deadline was set before the declaration of state of health emergency. Because of the lockdown, registrations of new voters were withheld for six months. Extending the registration to October 31, Pangilinan said, would prevent the “mad rush” of new voters lining up in Comelec offices. “Why was the deadline during the 2013 and 2016 automated elections was set on October 31. It was done before, why is it impossible to do it this time? Are you saying that the capacity of the Comelec is getting worse... despite the fact that almost half a year that there was no registration,” Pangilinan asked. Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas explained that lack of time is preventing them to extend the registration to another month and that the extension would be for another week only. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)