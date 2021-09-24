Photo Release

September 24, 2021 Joel wants health workers’ benefits doubled: Sen. Joel Villanueva says he ran the numbers and proposes to double the amount of special risk allowance and active hazard duty pay for about 120,000 healthcare workers. During the Committee on Finance hearing on several bills seeking to provide allowances and benefits to healthcare workers Friday, September 24, 2021, Villanueva said P23 billion is needed to finance these two benefits. “With this number, we need to determine how we can expand the budget to the actual figure of healthcare workers, including non-medical healthcare workers working in hospitals that are at risk of contracting COVID-19. We can also determine how much will be needed for other benefits such as COVID claims, meals, accommodation and transportation allowances,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)