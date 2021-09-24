Photo Release

September 24, 2021 ‘Senate is squarely on the side of healthcare workers’: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says he fully supports the measure institutionalizing the benefits of healthcare workers and commits to endorse it to plenary for immediate action. During Friday’s Committee on Finance hearing on several bills seeking to provide allowances and benefits to healthcare workers September 24, 2021, Zubiri said in this budget season, senators can look for funds for this measure given that “there are unnecessary funding out there that would best be coursed to this measure” to help health workers. “I think the Senate has been squarely on the side of the healthcare practitioners. We’ve seen that. We’ve seen our chairman of the Blue Ribbon (Sen. Richard Gordon) go out of his way, risking life, risking his own life and limb just to push for the benefits of our healthcare workers,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)