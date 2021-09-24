Photo Release

September 24, 2021 Comelec has no discretion to disregard RA 8189: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon insists Friday, September 24, 2021, that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has no discretion to disregard Republic Act (RA) 8189 or the Voter’s Registration Act of 1996, which provides for a general registration of voters and adoption of a system of continuing registration. Drilon, during the Finance Subcommittee H hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Comelec, reminded the poll body that Congress has adopted a policy that there should be a continuing registration and that the registration of voters, under Section 8 of the law, should be conducted daily, except during the period starting 120 days before a regular election and 90 days before a special election. Drilon issued a reminder after the Comelec said it cannot extend for another month the registration of voters due to various reasons, including the danger of exposing election officers to the Covid-19 virus. “There is no discretion on the part of Comelec to set a limit on this (registration). In fact, you (Comelec) should be thankful that we are working on a law which will put it (registration deadline) on October 31, 2021, otherwise, you may have problems about violating expressed duty imposed on you by Congress. That is our submission. Based on the records of the Comelec, there are a total of 61,103,654 registered voters as of June 30, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)