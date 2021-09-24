Photo Release

September 24, 2021 Allowances, benefits for all health workers: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go underscores the importance of providing allowances and benefits to healthcare workers during a virtual hearing Friday, September 24, 2021, on several measures seeking to provide allowances and benefits to healthcare workers. Go said his measure had expanded the coverage of benefits to include all health workers who are engaged in health-related work in health facilities during the state of public health emergency. “All healthcare workers on duty are considered exposed to Covid-19. We cannot see this virus and it is hard to separate those who are directly exposed from those who are not. Once you are inside the hospital you cannot say you are not exposed to the virus,” Go explained. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)