Photo Release

September 24, 2021 Blue Ribbon continues inquiry into disadvantageous transactions with Pharmally: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, presides over the continuation of the Senate inquiry into the 2020 Commission on Audit findings on the utilization of the Department of Health budget, particularly the funds for the fight against COVID-19 Friday, September 24, 2021. Gordon said the past hearings were able to determine obvious attempts to manifest partiality, inefficiency and negligence in the procurement of supplies for the country. He insisted that Pharmally Pharmaceutical as a supplier should have been disqualified from the very start for its lack of qualification. To illustrate, Gordon pointed at the BGI test kits government procured from Pharmally, with a unit price of P1,390 to P1,500, when the Philippine Red Cross was able to secure the same from Sansure at P750 per test. “PS- DBM (Procurement Service- Department of Budget and Management) did not secure goods from where they could get the cheapest manufacturers… Pharmally is not a manufacturer, why did we purchase from a non- manufacturer? There have been a lot of mark-ups and government ended up paying more,” Gordon said in a mix of English and Filipino. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)