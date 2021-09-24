Photo Release

September 24, 2021 Explain overpriced DOH ambulances: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson seeks explanation from Health Sec. Francisco Duque III regarding the procurement of 98 units of ambulance by the Department of Health (DOH) under its Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) in 2021. According to Lacson, the DOH-procured ambulances amounting to P2.4 million each could be overpriced by at least P1 million. Lacson said similar ambulances procured by other local government units and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office only costs P1.5 million and P1.58 million respectively. “We want to be clarified as to why government procurement, in this case the DOH and the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), are more expensive as compared with other agencies. There could only be one conclusion and that is when there's overpricing, there's somebody profiting from it,” Lacson said during the continuation of the inquiry of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee into the 2020 Commission on Audit findings on the utilization of the Department of Health budget, particularly the funds for the fight against COVID-19 Friday, September 24, 2021. Duque assured the committee he would look into the matter. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)