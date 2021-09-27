Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Improving the case disposition rate of Shari’ah courts: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing, Monday, September 27, 2021, on next year’s proposed P44.98 billion budget of the judiciary, asks Supreme Court Administrator Midas Marquez the efforts made to capacitate the Shari’ah courts and increase the 15 percent disposition rate of cases, which is the lowest as recorded in 2020. Marquez informed the committee that they have a continuing judicial education for judges of these courts, including regular judges in the different courts, which are designated for special fields. “We are also continuously monitoring the caseloads of our Shari’ah courts so that we can determine what kind of assistance our Shari’ah courts would need,” Marquez added. Tolentino said he sees the need to increase, if not retain, the original National Expenditure Program proposal for the budget of the judiciary “considering that this is not just provided for under the Constitution, but the workload, caseload, of the judiciary requires that they have a bigger chunk of the national budget.” (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)