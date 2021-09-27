Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Sotto questions alleged bullying at PCOO: Senate President Vicente Sotto III, during the virtual hearing on the proposed P2.089 billion budget of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) for 2022 and its attached agencies and corporations Monday, September 27, 2021, questions the agency’s operations, including the alleged bullying of PTV 4 personnel which led to the suicide of one of its staff, who was allegedly “demoralized, overworked and underpaid.” PTV 4’s general manager declined to answer Sotto, citing the wish of the victim’s parents not to discuss the issue. Sotto also asked PCOO to clarify reports that the agency had not increased its staff’s salaries for the last 15 years and why the agency had 1,415 contract of service personnel when there were enough or many vacant positions to be filled up. PCOO Undersecretary Kristian Ablan said they had begun filling up positions and had regularized some personnel who had been with them since 1997. (Senate PRIB)