Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Go supports budgets of PLLO, GAB, PSC: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go, during the hybrid hearing on the proposed 2022 budgets of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO), Games and Amusement Board (GAB) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Monday, September 27, 2021, expresses his full support for the three agencies’ budgets. He commended the PLLO for its role in the passage of laws. “The PLLO is vital in promoting the presidential initiatives, policy reforms and development programs by tirelessly working with Congress in making these matters a reality,” Go said. As a sports advocate, Go said he is supporting the budget of GAB since he believes the Philippines could develop world-class athletes. The PLLO is proposing a budget of P115.1 million, while GAB and PSC are asking for P146.4 million and P211.5 million, respectively. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)