September 27, 2021 Cayetano backs increase of GAB’s 2022 budget: Sen. Pia Cayetano pushes for an increase in the budget of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) in order for the agency to improve its ability to “go around”. Cayetano, during the hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee J Monday, September 27, 2021, said GAB's proposed P146.4 million budget for 2022 is small and that she would move to increase it. “Their (GAB) budget is very small and I would support, Mr. Chairman, through your initiative, the increase in GAB’s budget so that they can really go around. Sadly, the reality now is that we really cannot open up sports, especially contact sports to all,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)