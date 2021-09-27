Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Lacson questions PLLO’s low obligation rate: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson seeks clarification from officials of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) regarding the agency’s low obligation rate for 2021. Lacson, during the hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee J on the P146.4 million proposed PLLO budget for 2022, noted that as of June 2021, the PLLO has only obligated 36.3% or about P43.9 million out of its P120.8 budget for this year. “Kindly explain this, because your budget is small and yet your obligation rate is also small,” Lacson said. PLLO Usec. Antonio Gallardo told the committee that the reason behind their low obligation or utilization rate was the series of lockdowns that hampered some of the operations of the PLLO. Gallardo said instead of holding physical meetings, they limit it to virtual meetings that do not require food and other needs in holding normal meetings. He added that as of September, their utilization rate is at 46% and they also have a “catch up” plan for the last quarter of the year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)