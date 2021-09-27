Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Zubiri wants momentum in sports going: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri commits his support for the continuous funding of sports programs and measures and to continue the momentum of the country as a powerhouse in sports, particularly in Southeast Asia, even in Asia. During Monday’s Finance Subcommittee J hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Philippine Sports Commission September 27, 2021, Zubiri said the gains of the champions in the Tokyo Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games should be continued and the only way to do that is to continuously fund the players. “We need to help our many talents. We have to keep the momentum so I am supportive of the chair (Sen. Joel Villanueva) in any way possible, to continue the funding for these programs and measures. You will have my support in plenary and we will ask the majority (of senators) to support as well these incentives. I do not think anyone will go against this. The moral victory that we have seen in the last Olympics was so inspiring for all of us. I think we can see now the rationale why we have to support sports in our national budget,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)