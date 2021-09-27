Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Villar thanks senators for supporting 5 bills on protected areas: Sen. Cynthia Villar shows her appreciation to her colleagues during the plenary session Monday, September 27, 2021 for supporting five local bills she sponsored which seek to declare five “ecologically vital areas” as protected sites under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS). Approved were House Bill No. (HBN) 9329 or the Banao Protected Landscape Act (in Balbalan, Kalinga); HBN 9327 or the Tirad Pass Protected Landscape Act (in the municipalities of Gregorio del Pilar, Quirino, Sigay, Cervantes and Suyo in Ilocos Sur); HBN 9326 or the Naga-Kabasalan Protected Act (in the municipalities of Naga and Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay); HBN 9325 or the Mt. Pulag Protected Landscape Act (in the municipalities of Kabayan, Bokod and Buguias in Benguet; Tinoc, Ifugao and Kayapa in Nueva Vizcaya) and HBN 9206 or the Mt. Arayat Protected Landscape Act (in Pampanga). “I just want to thank the senators for passing the five protected areas in the Philippines. Thank you very much,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)