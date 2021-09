Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Pia: SBN 2407 entitles all private schools to 1% preferential tax rate under CREATE: Senate Ways and Means Chair Sen. Pia S. Cayetano says that SBN 2407 will clarify that all private schools - both 'non-profit' and 'for profit' - are entitled to the 1 percent preferential tax rate under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Law.