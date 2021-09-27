Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Senate ratifies Bicam report on bill prohibiting child marriage: Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday, September 27, 2021, sponsors the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1373 and House Bill No. 9943 or an Act Prohibiting the Practice of Child Marriage. Hontiveros said the consolidated version of the measure imposes penalties on specific acts such as facilitation and solemnization of child marriage and the cohabitation of an adult with a child outside wedlock. “I know it is not easy to legislate a policy that would change a product of culture and religion. But it is not a reason not to keep on trying. The evidence against child marriage and its effects on children is clear and compelling,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)