September 27, 2021 Senate ratifies Bicam report on bills seeking to move BARMM’s first elections: Sen. Francis Tolentino sponsors the bicameral committee report on the harmonized provisions of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2214 and House Bill No. (HBN) 10121 seeking to move the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) from 2022 to 2025. The Senate, during a hybrid plenary session Monday, September 27, 2021, adopted the report with two negative votes of Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto and Sen. Panfilo Lacson. Tolentino said the reconciled version will give the President “the authority to appoint competently those who will continue to lead and fix the transition period in the BARMM.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)