Photo Release

September 27, 2021 A healing leader: Sen. Grace Poe during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, September 27, 2021, joins her colleagues in congratulating Bro. Eddie Villanueva and the Jesus is Lord (JIL) Church for celebrating its 43rd founding anniversary on October 23, 2021. Poe described Villanueva as a healing type of leader who always stands by the truth. “He is always steadfast in his beliefs, a truly principled gentleman. So congratulations to all the members of JIL worldwide,” Poe said, as she expressed her desire to be made co-author of Senate Resolution No. 915 or a “Resolution Recognizing and Congratulating Jesus is Lord Church for celebrating its 43rd Founding Anniversary on October 23, 2021.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)