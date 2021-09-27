Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Marcos votes to ratify Bicam report on BARMM election: Sen. Imee Marcos votes in favor of the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2214 and House Bill No. 10121, which seek to reset the holding of the first regular election in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) from May 2022 to May 2025. Marcos, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session September 27, 2021, said while she voted "no," to pass the bill on third reading, she is voting "yes," now because the issue is no longer the postponement of the elections but rather the appointment of the members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA). “I vote yes because I believe that giving the authority to the next president of the Republic to appoint the new members of BTA may simply create more uncertainty and confusion in the meantime. And since Congress has already voted to extend the BTA, we should not therefore delay the appointment or reappointment of the members of the BTA so that they could proceed with work without concern or worry,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)