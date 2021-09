Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Pia calls on fellow senators to protect public health: Uphold FDA's regulatory jurisdiction over vapes and heated tobacco products : Senator Pia S. Cayetano asserts that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is legally mandated to regulate e-cigarettes in the market by virtue of two laws passed by Congress in 2020 (RA 11467) and 2009 (RA 9711).