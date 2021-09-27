Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Binay honors vanguards of public health: Sen. Nancy Binay, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, September 27, 2021, co-sponsors Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 916 which recognizes and commends “the immeasurable contribution and sacrifices of Filipino physicians” in the fight against COVID-19. The late President Ferdinand Marcos issued in 1978 Proclamation No. 1789 declaring September 27 of every year as Physician’s Day in honor of Filipino physicians. Calling the medical practitioners “vanguards of public health,” Binay also honored her mother, Dra. Elenita Binay, who served in the public health sector as a government medical officer at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center. “The government must be prepared to assume fiscal and administrative responsibility for the health of its people. But investing in health facilities and infrastructure is not enough. We also need to invest in the welfare of our physicians and other health personnel. Only by doing so can we assure the people that they will receive consistent quality health care. And this is more evident now that we are facing a global pandemic,” Binay said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)