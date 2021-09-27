Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Pangilinan supports resolution congratulating JIL: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan lends his support to the passage of Senate Resolution No. 915, which seeks to recognize and congratulate the Jesus is Lord (JIL) Church for celebrating its 43rd founding anniversary on October 23, 2021. During a hybrid plenary session Monday, September 27, 2021, Pangilinan said that he, his siblings, and brother-in-law are close to the family of JIL founder Eddie Villanueva and visited his residence on several occasions years ago. “I continue to admire the tenacity and passion of brother Eddie in his championing the cause of JIL, a champion of the Christian faith. We wish to also congratulate our colleague in the Senate, Sen. Joel (Villanueva), likewise a champion and a passionate leader of JIL. May you have many, many more years and we thank you for being a pillar in our Christian faith in the nation this past 43 years. We wish you many more years and many more successes in your efforts to lead the Christian faith in the country,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)