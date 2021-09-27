Photo Release

September 27, 2021 Recto votes against Bicam report on postponing BARMM elections: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto votes against the ratification and adoption of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2214 and House Bill No. 10121 which seek to reset the holding of the first regular election in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) from May 2022 to May 2025. “I just vote no to the committee report, just to be consistent. I voted against this measure, I’m against postponing elections. Every time we had to vote on postponing elections, I was always against it. So, the same will apply in this measure,” Recto said during the hybrid plenary session Monday, September 27, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)