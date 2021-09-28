Photo Release

September 28, 2021 Drilon wants real picture of country’s economic situation: Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks Trade and Industry Sec. Ramon Lopez to provide the Committee on Finance with a clear picture of the country's economic situation so senators would be able to see if the programs in the proposed budget of the Department of Industry (DTI) and its attached agencies are enough to address the needs of the industry. Drilon made this statement after Lopez failed to immediately provide the information asked by the former on the number of businesses that closed during the pandemic and the number of people who lost jobs. Drilon also asked Lopez the segments in the export sector hardest hit by the pandemic. “In other words, when we look at the budget, we will see where we will provide support if we know the real picture. If you will just paint to us a sunny, an economic picture which appears to be very bright, we will be asking questions why are we devoting funds for export promotion when we are so good? So may we have the real score?” Drilon asked during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed budget of DTI Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Lopez committed to provide the body the information in the next budget hearing. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)