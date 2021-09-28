Photo Release

September 28, 2021 Creating the Office of the Judiciary Marshals: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, refuses to accept an amendment introduced by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa removing the provision which gives the proposed judicial marshals the power to investigate crimes inflicted upon members of the Judiciary. During the period of amendment to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1947 under Committee Report No. 150, or An Act Creating the Office of the Judiciary Marshals, Gordon said the purpose of the measure is to protect the judiciary and that even the police could not solve crimes committed against policemen. He explained that the power to investigate would always be in coordination with the country’s law enforcement agencies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)