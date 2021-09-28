Photo Release

September 28, 2021 Multi-species marine hatcheries: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, sponsors House Bill Nos. 7435, 7544 and 7547 during a hybrid plenary session Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The measures seek to establish a central multi-species marine hatchery in Libon, Albay, Sta. Lucia, Puerto Princesa, Palawan and a satellite multi-species marine hatchery in Batad, Iloilo respectively. Villar noted that the total fish production in the country was estimated at 4.61 million metric tons in 2018 with the fisheries sector contributing $4.9 billion to the country’s economy. However, she said the Philippines ranked only 4th in marine capture after Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar. “The fisheries in the Philippines make a significant contribution to the national economy in terms of income and employment. In this age where competitiveness is the key for our local industries, we cannot remain dependent on outside sources for our production inputs,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)