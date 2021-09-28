Photo Release

September 28, 2021 Remove judiciary marshal power to investigate: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, September 28, 2021, introduces an amendment to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1947 that would remove a provision allowing judiciary marshals to investigate crimes involving members and personnel of the judiciary. Dela Rosa said the provision was a “clear violation of the separation of the powers” between the judiciary and the executive branch as well as an encroachment on the powers of the executive department. Dela Rosa pointed out that even the U.S. marshals where the judiciary marshals were patterned, are under the jurisdiction of the executive department. Sen. Richard Gordon, sponsor of SBN 1947, refused to accept Dela Rosa’s amendment. Gordon said the essence of protection for members of the judiciary would include the ability to find out who are threatening their lives. He said that to remove that power to investigate from the judiciary marshals would make them toothless and an unnecessary appendage. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)