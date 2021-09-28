Photo Release

September 28, 2021 Congress agrees on Comprehensive Adoption Bill: Sen. Pia Cayetano welcomes the adoption by the House of Representatives of the Senate version of the Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act. Cayetano, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, September 28, 2021, said Senate Bill No. 1933 is a comprehensive adoption bill that goes beyond administrative adoption. She said the bill puts in “the structure that would allow us to create a National Adoption Center that would oversee all the adoption and provide separate funding and personnel that would handle adoption.” Cayetano also congratulated Sen. Risa Hontiveros for shepherding the bill and the support of her colleagues for the passage of the measure. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)