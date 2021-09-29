Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at the turn over ceremony of the JCI Senate Philippines and the Philippine Jaycee Senate Foundation in this city, 14 March 2020. Safeguard personal information of mobile subscribers, ensure cybersecurity policies in place, and provide proper consumer welfare mechanisms in the course of porting activities, Senator Win Gatchalian said in reminding telecommunications companies as they roll out the implementation of the Mobile Number Portability Act (MNPA) on September 30. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN