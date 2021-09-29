Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Revilla commends ‘heroic accomplishments’ of 24 AFP officers: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, expresses his full support for Armed Forces of the Philippines officers “who have been serving our people and the country for several decades.” Revilla, during the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on National Defense hearing on the confirmation of ad interim appointments or nominations of 24 general/flag and senior AFP officers, commended them ”for your dedication to duty, for all your heroic accomplishments, for your loyalty and for your courage in the battlefield. I hope you continue your good services for our country and become a model to our valiant soldiers. We salute you!” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)