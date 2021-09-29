Photo Release

September 29, 2021 CA confirms 24 AFP officers: Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairman Vicente C. Sotto III leads the body in confirming the ad interim appointments or nominations of 24 general/flag and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Senate Session Hall. Among those confirmed were Rear Adms. Rommel Anthony SD Reyes and Caesar Bernard Valencia; Brig. Gens. Santiago Enginco and Irineo Sebastian; and Maj. Gen. Fernando Felipe. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)