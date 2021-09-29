Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Villanueva hails a fellow Bulakeño: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during the Commission on Appointments plenary session Wednesday, September 29, 2021, hails Col. Honorato Pascual Jr. who will serve as director of the Philippine Army Intelligence Center of Excellence. Villanueva said Pascual, who is from San Rafael, Bulacan, rose from the ranks and was deployed in the different parts of the country, the latest of which was his assignment as commanding officer of the 84th Infantry Battalion based in Fort Magsaysay in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija. “Colonel Pascual truly deserves his confirmation... I cannot be more proud that a fellow Bulakeño is excelling in a field that provides valuable information to the Philippine Army,” Villanueva, a native of Bocaue, Bulacan, said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)