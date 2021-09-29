Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Pacquiao leads hearing on various public works measures: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, chairman of the Committee on Public Works, presides over a hybrid hearing Wednesday, September 29, 2021, on 24 House Bills and two Senate bills that seek to create engineering districts, name and rename bridges, and construct roads, bridges and tunnels in different parts of the country. The committee also tackled proposed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2122 or an “Act Adopting a 30-year National Infrastructure Master Plan” introduced by Pacquiao. The Master Plan, under SBN 2122, shall provide an overall road map for the construction industry, investors, and allied sectors in pursuing their long-term strategies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)