Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Poe sponsors bicam report on Philippine Veterans Bank Act: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, during a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 29, 2021, sponsors the bicameral conference committee report on the reconciled version of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2368 and House Bill No. (HBN) 8164 or the Philippine Veterans Bank Act. Poe, who led the Senate contingent to the bicameral panel, acknowledged the hard work of her fellow lawmakers especially Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri and Minority Leader Franklin Drilon in harmonizing the conflicting provisions of the proposed measures. “Mr. President, through this measure, we aim to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our heroic veterans by providing them with the corresponding benefits, aid and assistance for their service to our country. Thus, it is my humble submission that this bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of SBN 2368 and HBN 8164 be ratified by this chamber,” Poe said. The bicameral conference committee report on the Philippine Veterans Bank Act was adopted and ratified by the Senate. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)