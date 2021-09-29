Photo Release

September 29, 2021 On the questionable procurement of hygiene kits worth P1.2 million by OWWA: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. 2234 or the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act, asks Sen. Joel Villanueva to shed light on the findings of the Commission on Audit (COA) on the P1.2 million worth of hygiene kits purchased by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) allegedly from a hardware firm and not from a “reputable source”. Drilon underscored the need on the part of the OWWA to be careful in spending the funds which came from the contributions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). “We wanted to put this on record just to emphasize that this is a fiduciary obligation on the part of the administrators of the OWWA funds. This is not the money of the government, this is the money of our overseas workers and we have to be careful in spending it,” Drilon said Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Villanueva, sponsor of SRN 2234, said OWWA has already clarified the issue and that the alleged hardware store was actually a trading and supply firm called the MRCJP Construction and Trading which is duly registered with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Pasay City government. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)