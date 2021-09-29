Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act: “I am with much pride that this august body is taking a step to make it possible for our kababayans in Marawi to restart and rebuild. And so, I proudly stand this afternoon for our Maranao brothers and sisters, who have been internally displaced and who have lost everything because of inhumane terrorist acts. I stand to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 2420 under Committee Report No. 324 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act.” Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa

Author and co-sponsor of SBN 2420