Photo Release

September 29, 2021 SBN 2408 now moot: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session September 29, 2021, inquires on the status of Senate Bill No. 2408, which the Senate passed on third reading after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc approved the resolution extending voter registration to October 30. Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III opined that it is moot since the purpose of the bill has already been achieved. Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, for his part, said the version of the House of Representatives is not exactly moot because it says 30 days from the effectivity of the law. “So it is beyond October 31 if the president approves it. Of course if the president vetoes it, it will be up to October 31. I am submitting that as an opinion, Mr. President,” Drilon said. “I am in support of the manifestation earlier of the Senate President that the matter is moot. We thank the Minority Leader for his manifestation as well and we hope that we would be able to put this to sleep, for lack of a better term, and that our original objective precisely of getting the extension of one month has been achieved. And we wouldn’t want a scenario wherein the extension then complicates the preparations of the Comelec for the May 22 elections,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)